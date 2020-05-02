'One who made me fall for football': Twitter wishes David Beckham on his 45th birthday

It is not everyday that the English star turns 45, now is it? Certainly not for David Beckham who, even after his retirement from football, does not cease to amaze us with his iconic appearances.

6 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 MLS Cups, 1 Champions League title, 1 Spanish La Liga title, 1 French Ligue 1 title, and one of the best set-piece takers of all time, Beckham has done it all.

Not to mention how he remains to be a fashion icon for many across the world.

On May 2, Beckham Day, let us see how his fans across the world have wished the England, Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG and LA Galaxy legend.

"Happy birthday to the man who made me fall for football, especially Manchester United, David Beckham," a user wrote.