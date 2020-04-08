'One way or another': UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin certain Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, one of the important voices to take a final decision on state of Premier League, said he sees 'no way' for Liverpool to be denied the glory for the first time since 1990.

After opening up a 25-point lead over defending champions Manchester City, Liverpool only need six more points to secure the historic title.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an indefinite halt to football across all of Europe.

With calls for Premier League season to be scrapped completely, Ceferin is optimistic that the Reds will eventually win the title, 'one way or the other'.

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," the UEFA chief told Slovenian publication Ekipa.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

"I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table [by officials if the season is avoided], but I believe they will win the title one way or another."

The UEFA president is also positive that the Serie A and La Liga schedules will be completed.

"I'm an optimist. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian one, and I am optimistic in general," he said.

"Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything. It will all depend on the situation in the individual countries, it will all depend on whether the circumstances are good enough for you to avoid endangering anyone by playing football."