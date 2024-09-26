 'One Time Investment Of ₹1.5 Lakh To ₹1.85 Lakhs': Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Lifts Lid About Price Of Pistol
Manu Bhaker explained that the price can vary based on factors like the model and whether it’s new or second-hand. Notably, she also mentioned that at advanced levels, companies often provide athletes with pistols for free.

Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker has emerged as a major sporting figure for India after winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics 2024. This achievement makes her the first Indian athlete to secure multiple medals in a single Olympic Games, leading to her widespread recognition and media attention.

However along with fame comes criticism and rumours as well. There have been swirling rumors about the high cost of her air pistol, with some reports suggesting it could be worth crores of rupees. However Bhaker has now lift the lid regarding the cost of the equipment

Manu Bhaker makes revelation about the pistol cost

During recent interaction with Sports Next, Manu clarified that her pistol actually costs between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1.85 lakh. She explained that the price can vary based on factors like the model and whether it’s new or second-hand. Notably, she also mentioned that at advanced levels, companies often provide athletes with pistols for free.

Manu Bhaker gives fiery reply to trollers

Despite her success for India, Manu Bhaker has faced social media trolls for taking her Paris Olympic medals to events. In a response to the criticism, she firmly stated, “I will, yeah! Why will I not?”

Manu explained that she brings her medals to these events because the organizers often ask her to. “Everyone wants to see the medal, so I carry it in case someone requests it. They even say, 'Please, bring your medal along,' and when I do, many pictures are taken,”.

She emphasized that her two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever she's invited to an event and asked to show them, she does so with pride. “This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey,” she added in a post on X.

