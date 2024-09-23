‘One Of The Nicest Guys’: Former Umpire Billy Bowden And Suresh Raina Recreate Iconic ‘Crooked Finger’ Moment In Viral Pic

Ex-Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and former umpire Billy Bowden recreated the iconic moment when the left-handed batter had mimicked the official during an international game. Bowden took to his official handle on Instagram and said how privileged he feels to be back in India umpiring and termed Raina as one of the nicest guys.

Bowden, who retired from umpiring on an international level, is arguably one of the most accomplished ones. The 61-year-old has stood as an umpire in 84 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 24 T20Is from 1995 to 2016. He is currently umpiring in the Legends League Cricket.

Taking to Instagram, Bowden wrote:

"Oh yes, Suresh Raina. What a cricketer, one of the nicest guys you will ever meet. It is a pleasure to be back in India umpiring, this Indian cricket legend."

Suresh Raina leading Toyam Hyderabad in the Legends League Cricket 2024:

Meanwhile, Raina is part of Toyam Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket and is leading the side. However, Hyderabad have lost both matches so far, going down by a run to India Capitals and by eight wickets to the Gujarat Greats.

They will face the Gujarat Greats again on September 28th, hoping to pick up their first win of the tournament.