'One of the best football players': Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is all praises for teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The entire sporting world is slowly rising from the coronavirus crisis which had put all the sporting events across the world on hold for two months.

During these two months, athletes engaged themselves in social media activities to keep the fans entertained.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira on Thursday engaged in a question and answer session with his fans and when a fan asked the German international to put forward his thoughts on his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, he was full of praises saying that the Portuguese star is "one of the best football players the world has ever known."

Khedira has played alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for seven seasons. Both spent five seasons together at Real Madrid before reuniting at Juventus in 2018.