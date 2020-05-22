'One of the best football players': Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is all praises for teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

The entire sporting world is slowly rising from the coronavirus crisis which had put all the sporting events across the world on hold for two months.
During these two months, athletes engaged themselves in social media activities to keep the fans entertained.
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira on Thursday engaged in a question and answer session with his fans and when a fan asked the German international to put forward his thoughts on his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, he was full of praises saying that the Portuguese star is "one of the best football players the world has ever known."
Khedira has played alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for seven seasons. Both spent five seasons together at Real Madrid before reuniting at Juventus in 2018.
"Cristiano is an extraordinary footballer and a fantastic person. Meanwhile, we are playing together for seven years, five of them in Madrid and two with Juventus," Khedira said on Instagram.
"Because of his skills and his ambitions, in my opinion, he is one of the best football players the world has ever known," he added.
As clubs return to training amid the coronavirus crisis, Khedira revealed that Ronaldo always wants to win, even if it is a training session.
"He wants to win every time, even if it's a training session. He is a role model for all people. That's the reason why he is one of the greatest footballers. I think I can consider myself fortunate, still play and train with him," Khedira said.
Meanwhile, the Italian football league Serie A has set August 20 as its finish date and and September 1 for the beginning of the new season.
In Germany, the Bundesliga resumed last week behind closed doors. Other European leagues, La Liga and Premier League are looking forward to resuming their respective seasons in the month of June. In France, Paris Saint-Germain were declared champions of Ligue 1.
