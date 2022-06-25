'One for the grandkids': Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker on bagging prized wicket of Virat Kohli during warm-up match against India

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leicestershire pacer Roman Walker has called the wicket of Virat Kohli during the four-day practice match against India a special moment and said it’s one to share with his grandkids.

Kohli was dismissed for 33 on Day Two of the practice match at the Leicestershire County Ground ahead of Team India’s Test match against England from July 1.

Walker’s full-length delivery swung away as Kohli was adjudged out LBW.

"It was nice. You want to play against India when they come along. Surprised to take five. It (Virat Kohli's wicket) was a nice moment for me. A couple of my mates texted me saying there's one for the grandkids," Walker told Foxes TV.

Walker also shone with the bat scoring 34 from just 57 balls, stitching a 70-run partnership that came in quick time with Rishabh Pant.

Walker said he enjoyed batting with Rishabh Pant, who scored a 87-ball 76 for Leicestershire against the Indians.

"It was great, he (Pant) has been great with our boys. He is great fun to bat with. He smiles whenever he plays a rogue shot. If he gets away with it, he laughs, if he doesn't, he laughs. It's a great thing to learn from the other end. Just talking to him about options, how to play different bowlers, very valuable," Walker said.

Read Also Watch Video: Virat Kohli tries to balance his bat like Joe Root but fails