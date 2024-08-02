'One Day You Will Earn What You Deserve With Effort & Sweat': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Consoles Boxer Angela Carini After Her Walkover Against Imane Khelif At Paris Olympics

Giorgia Meloni consoling Angela Carini | Credits: Giorgia Meloni Twitter

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni consoled heartbroken boxer Angela Carini following her walkover defeat after just 46 seconds in a bout against Iranian pugilist Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1.

Carini was pitted against Khelif, who is described as 'biologically male,' in the round of 16 of the women's 60kg category. Angela Carini was heavily punched by Imane Khelif and decided to abandon the match just 46 seconds into the pre-quarters.

Imane Khelif was declared the winner after Angela Carini forfeited the match following a heavy punch to her face, which reportedly resulted in a broken nose. The match sparked controversy after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to allow 'biologically male' to participate in women's sports.

Giorgia Meloni came out in support of Angela Carini and said the fight against controversial boxer Imane Khelif is not fight among equals. The Italian PM met Carini after the match.

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Meloni shared a picture of her consoling Angela Carini and wrote in Italian, "I know that you won't give up Angela, and I know that one day you will earn what you deserve with effort and sweat. In a competition that is finally equal."