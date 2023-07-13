On This Day In 2002: Kaif & Yuvraj's Heroics Lead India To Memorable NatWest Trophy Triumph

In cricket folklore, certain matches have etched themselves into the memories of fans, forever holding a special place. One such unforgettable encounter unfolded in 2002 at Lord's, featuring a clash between India and England during the final match of the Natwest Trophy. This remarkable game would go down in history as one of the finest moments in Indian cricket.

Batting of the highest calibre

The task at hand was no small feat. Chasing down a daunting target of 326 runs within 50 overs was made all the more challenging as it was the final match against the host team. However, it was in this high-pressure situation that Mohammad Kaif emerged as the hero, delivering the innings of a lifetime with an unbeaten score of 87 runs.

Aided by Yuvraj Singh, the duo forged an extraordinary partnership, adding 121 runs in a mere 106 balls, propelling India closer to the seemingly insurmountable target.

Although Yuvraj's magnificent knock of 69 runs eventually came to an end, Kaif continued to display unwavering confidence and steered India towards a historic and indelible triumph.

Batting against all odds

What sets this chase apart from others is the precarious situation that unfolded when the Indian batting lineup, despite a strong start with a century partnership between Tendulkar and Ganguly, began to crumble. Four wickets fell in the subsequent ten overs, causing the departure of all the senior players.

With India reeling at 146/5 after 24 overs, many believed victory had slipped from their grasp, tilting the odds in favour of England. However, it was during this tense juncture that Yuvraj and Kaif stepped up, showcasing their skills and stealing the limelight.

Despite being relatively new to international cricket, they exhibited remarkable composure and resilience, leading India to a triumphant finish with just three balls remaining. This match is also remembered for the iconic image of Sourav Ganguly jubilantly removing his shirt on the balcony, adding to the enduring allure of this unforgettable contest.