'Om Finishaya Namaha' ; How the cricket fraternity celebrated Dhoni's finishing act against DC Agencies

Dubai: CSK needed 24 off 11 balls when captain MS Dhoni walked in, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. What then transpired off Dhoni’s blade broke some (read DC) hearts, brought tears of joy for the others.

How they reacted:

“Om Finishaya Namaha ! Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temperament is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season” - Virender Sehwag, on Twitter

“We were sitting in the dugout thinking if it will be Jadeja or Dhoni coming next. I put my hand up straight away and said I am pretty sure Dhoni will come out now and try and ice the game. I think when he retires, he will be remembered as one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.” - Ricky Ponting

I'll tell you what, when the captain gets that look in his eyes and said 'I'll go', it's been well documented that he has done that, and today was one of those. So, I ain't holding him back and we saw the result of that.” - Stephen Fleming

“MS Dhoni is something different, everyone knows that. I feel very lucky to be in this atmosphere and get a chance to watch him as a batsman and a leader. He took the game away from us.” - Prithvi Shaw

What happened:

Ball 1: Avesh Khan bowls a slower length ball, Dhoni has a heave and a miss.

Ball 2: SIX! MS connects the pull off a length ball, the ball travels way over deep mid-wicket.

Ball 3: Khan deceives Dhoni off another slower ball on a length

Ball 4: FOUR! Tom Curran’s slow ball on a length has been smashed over extra covers

Ball 5: LUCKY FOUR! Dhoni has a go at a full ball outside off, gets an inside edge past off stump to the fine leg fence.

Ball 6: FOUR! And Dhoni yet again finishes off in style! Uses his wrists to nail the pull, beating deep mid-wicket to his right.

MS Dhoni – 18 not out off six balls!

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:53 PM IST