Olympics | Aditi Ashok finishes agonisingly close to India's maiden medal in golf

India’s surprise package at Tokyo Olympics, golfer Aditi Ashok came agonisingly close to clinching historic Olympic medal at the Tokyo 2020 in women’s individual strokeplay.

Aditi finished 15 under and had to hit a birdie in the 72nd hole to force a bronze medal playoff with Lydia Ko.

However, Ko got a par score on the 18th and forced a silver medal play off for herself against Japan’s Inami Mone.

Earlier in the morning, an intense few hours of golf were halted at the Kasumigaseki Country Club due Inclement weather.

Lightining threat meant the reserve day (August 8) could have come into play for the final two Holes.

Aditi Ashok, the World No.200, was tied third with Lydia Ko in Round 4.

While, Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko were already in the mix before bad weather, Dane Emily Pedersen seemed to be in a hurry for a podium finish.