Ole Solskjaer suggests Man Utd players' wives could help improve their finishing abilities amid lockdown

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that the club's players' partners could possibly help improve their finishing abilities amid lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has put all sporting events including the Premier League on hold.

The league's suspension will last until April 30, and as a result all players and staff have been home, training and working.

All the players have been given certain diet plans and individual programmes to train at home.

"The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks," Solskjaer told the club website.

"I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement. Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in."