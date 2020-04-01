Ole Solskjaer suggests Man Utd players' wives could help improve their finishing abilities amid lockdown

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that the club's players' partners could possibly help improve their finishing abilities amid lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has put all sporting events including the Premier League on hold.
The league's suspension will last until April 30, and as a result all players and staff have been home, training and working.
All the players have been given certain diet plans and individual programmes to train at home.
"The players have got individual programmes and they’ve got their own diets, of course, and this period could be used to work on something special, something specific for them and their roles and tasks," Solskjaer told the club website.
"I’ve been in the garden, with the kids, working on finishing and the strikers should be working on finishing or their movement. Most of the players have got good facilities and decent gardens so, hopefully, their wives and girlfriends will be able to put some passes and crosses in."
The gaffer also keeps in touch with his squad on WhatsApp groups but suggests its different as he is used to seeing the players daily.
"For the actual job, I keep in touch and communicate with the staff and the players. Of course, I’m used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it’s different." Solskjaer said.
"I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start. But it’s such an unknown and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 per cent about when we'll start.
"That’s the good thing now with technology and we’re lucky in that sense. We can keep in touch and see each other. We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone. So we keep in touch regularly."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)