Old Picture of MS Dhoni’s 1st Appointment Letter In Indian Railways Goes Viral

With the 4th Test between India and England being played in Ranchi, former captain and star cricketer MS Dhoni has been under discussion since the city happens to be his hometown. As a result, Dhoni's first appointment letter of MS Dhoni for his railways job surfaced during the coverage on Jio Cinema.

The photo that has gone viral on social media is the letter of appointment in South East Railways, with the World Cup-winning captain's name written in block letters along with his other details. Dhoni's biopic, which released in 2016, showcases his struggles before becoming a cricketer at the international level.

Having made his international debut in 2004, Dhoni went on to become a household name in world cricket. The Ranchi-born cricketer is the only captain to win all three world titles in international cricket and plied his trade for India in 98 T20Is, 90 Tests, and 350 ODIs. He continues to play in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and is the joint-most successful captain in the history with 5 titles.

"Dream is to meet Mahi bhai" - Dhruv Jurel

Before the 4th Test against England in Ranchi, rookie keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel claimed that he was looking forward to meeting Dhoni in Ranchi as the 42-year-old has always been an inspiration to him.

"My dream is to meet Mahi bhai especially after the match, that too after an international game, in the Indian jersey. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learnt something new from him and that has been very helpful in my cricket. So, I will hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi. My first interaction with him was in IPL 2023 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not."

Jurel has been fantastic in the ongoing Test in Ranchi behind the wickets and with the bat.