Oh Jesus! That’s special; Gabriel Jesus fires dominant Manchester City to 1-0 win

London: Gabriel Jesus ended Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season as Manchester City won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. The champions started brightly and went close in the third minute when Aymeric Laporte’s header dropped wide.

Chelsea were forced into a change before the half-hour as Reece James went off with an injury, with Thiago Silva replacing him. City continued to dominate and Jesus sliced a good chance wide at the end of the first half.

Jesus made up for that miss with a deflected shot on the turn from Joao Cancelo’s cross on 53 minutes.

City had chances to double their lead. Jack Grealish drew a save from Edouard Mendy before Jesus saw another effort cleared from the line by Silva. Man City move up to second on 13 points, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference.

Aston Villa stun Man U

In another match, Kortney Hause scored a late winner before Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty as Aston Villa recorded a rare Premier League victory over Manchester United, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd were on top early on, but Villa missed two great chances to take the lead. Matt Targett blazed over from close range and Ollie Watkins shot too close to David De Gea.

Man Utd lost Luke Shaw to injury before going close twice just before half-time. Harry Maguire’s header was saved well while Paul Pogba's header went narrowly wide.

A second Villa win over Man Utd in 46 Premier League matches lifts them to seventh with 10 points. Man Utd drop to fourth on 13 points after their first defeat of the season.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:21 AM IST