'Oh Haseena Zulfo vali': Twitter is crushing hard on Smriti Mandhana after she becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score test ton in Australia

Indian Women's team opener Smriti Mandhana yet again showcased her batting prowess and scored her maiden Test century on day two of the Pink ball test against Australia in Queensland.

Mandhana, carried onto her brilliant momentum from day one and resumed today's play at the score of 84. She then made her way to a historic test century with some elegant shots to become the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia.

This inning from the amazing southpaw also took India in the driver's seat in the one-off Test currently being played down under.

The cricket fans on twitter celebrated Mandhana's milestone and showered her with praises for her exceptional achievement in tough Australian conditions.

However, the most viral reaction of the day came from another Indian Women's cricketer - Harleen Kaur Deol.

Doel, the attacking batter from Himachal Pradesh celebrated her fellow team mate's extraordinary feat with a cheeky post on Twitter. The right hander uploaded a picture of Smriti celebrating her maiden test ton and captioned it with the lyrics of Asha Bhosale and Mohammad Rafi's evergreen number- 'Oh Haseena Zulfo Wali'.

The tweet went viral in no time and the cricket fans on twitter couldn't help but hop on the bandwagon and finally confess their crush on the Indian cricketer with sweet captions and GIFs. Here are some of them:

Yrrr ye kitni awesome hai❤️❤️😍😍 — Sarthak Bapat (@sarthak_bapat) October 1, 2021

National crush😍 — Yuvraj Rathod (@Yuvi071097) October 1, 2021

Our Queen Deserves this 👑👑👸👸 pic.twitter.com/qIhtt6qBb0 — Harshil GUPTA (@Harshil71195934) October 1, 2021

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:31 PM IST