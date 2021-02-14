'Official Wifey': Australian cricketer Ben Cutting marries Erin Holland in Byron Bay; see pics

Ben Cutting and Erin Holland dated for over five years before getting hitched.

Earlier this year, the duo had shared the stage at the Big Bash League (BBL) at Brisbane Cricket Ground.

Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting's powerful knocks propelled Brisbane Heat to a five-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes.

Heats had suffered a middle-order crash, reducing them to 71-5 in 11 overs. However, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting scripted a fairy tale for the Heat.

Both batsmen smashed the bowlers out of the park, helping the side to remain alive in the game.

Cutting smashed a six in the second ball of the 19th over, powering Heat's to a five-wicket win. Peirson and Cutting remained unbeaten on 23 and 43 respectively.

Ben Cutting was adjudged as the player of the match title.

However, the highlight of the game was during the post-match interview when Cutting faced his to-be-wife Erin Holland.

Lauding the batsman's performance, Erin pulled her fiancé's leg thanking him for actually 'listening' to her for the first time in his life.