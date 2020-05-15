Off range, but on target at home, Olympian Anjum Moudgil has currently trained her sights on dancing

Mumbai: Being off the shooting range thanks to the lockdown has not in the least bit caused Anjum Moudgil to lose sight of her aim. In the meanwhile, the Chandigarh champ is making the most of it indoors.

Only the second shooter in her category to have earned a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, she has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour. "I would give credit to my mother and my coach," she told The Free Press Journal from Chandigarh on Friday, after seeing her name on the elite list.

"I am staying positive and have spent a lot of time learning new things. In addition to crafting my own workouts, I also mostly make my own breakfast," said Anjum, who has added dancing to her list of hobbies, which includes painting.

On the subject of the Olympics being postponed, the lanky shooter said, "It has disturbed our plans but, in the end,, it is all for the good as the Games will be held in a better and healthy environment."

Last year, Anjum had won the Arjuna Award. She was among the first two Indians to have secured her position in the sport for the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to next year in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has also recommended Manu Bhaker (pistol) for the Arjuna Award. The other three nominees are Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (pistol) and Elavenil Valarivan (rifle).

For the Dronacharya award, the governing body has recommended the name of pistol coach Jaspal Rana. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is given for spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

NRAI President Raninder Singh said the country's shooters had an outstanding last season and wished the recommended shooters all the best. "Our shooters had an outstanding last season and it was a particularly difficult selection to make this time around," said Singh, in a statement issued by the national sports federation.