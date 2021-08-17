Odisha will continue to sponsor Indian hockey teams for another 10 years: CM Naveen Patnaik

Advertisement

Odisha chif minister Naveen Patnaikon Tuesday announced that his state will cintinue to sponsor Indian Hockey Teams for another 10 years. It took 41 years for India to win a medal in hockey at the Olympics when the men's team clinched the bronze in Tokyo on August 5, defeating Germany 5-4 in a thrilling play-off encounter.

The CM today met the Indian hockey team as he had invited them for a felicitation ceremony. Captain of that team, Manpreet Singh, felt that the future of hockey in India is very bright.

"In 2008, we did not even qualify for the Olympics. But things have changed over the years, and the results are also showing. Now India has improved its position in world rankings," Manpreet added.

Commenting on his experience in Odisha, he said, "We got a lot of love and affection from Odisha during the last World cup that was played in Bhubaneswar. That gave a boost to all of us."

He was hoping that Naveen Patnaik, who himself was a hockey player during his schooldays, will continue to sponsor the team for the next five to 10 years.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 08:34 PM IST