Odisha FC signs MoU with Special Olympics Bharat for promoting inclusiveness

Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League franchise Odisha FC and Special Olympics Bharat have signed a one-year MoU for promoting inclusiveness in sports via football.

The partnership kick started through an interactive session that took place at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital Ground here on Wednesday.

A total of 190 athletes, coaches and partners from SO Bharat and two coaches and three officials from OFC exchanged experiences and exclusive models of the game followed by a football drill session where SO Bharat coaches explained the unified model to Odisha FC.

Through the partnership, the Odisha FC players and coaches are slated to regularly engage with the athletes of SO Bharat for training sessions and unified football engagements.

Similarly, the SO Bharat staff and coaches will impart sensitization training with the grassroots coaches.

"The Special Olympics Bharat have carried out some incredible work over the years to help specially-abled children grow and evolve through sports," said Aakash Narula, Head, Football Development, Odisha FC.

"Football is a game for everyone on this planet and we couldn't be happier to promote inclusiveness through a continued association with Special Olympics Bharat."