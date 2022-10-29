e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNZ vs SL: Kiwis' win over Lanka leaves Group 1 wide open; here's how teams are placed in T20 World Cup standings

NZ vs SL: Kiwis' win over Lanka leaves Group 1 wide open; here's how teams are placed in T20 World Cup standings

New Zealand go atop the table in Group 1 with the win over Sri Lanka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Follow us on

Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips slammed a magnificent century while left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult picked four wickets to lead New Zealand to a commanding 65-run victory over Sri Lanka in their Group 1 match of Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Saturday's victory now sees New Zealand at the top of the table in Group 1 with five points in three matches and edge one step closer to sealing a place in the semifinals.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, stay on two points from three matches. The 65-run victory is also New Zealand's biggest winning margin against Sri Lanka in terms of runs in T20Is.

Australia are fourth in Group 1 after the no result, keeping England in better control of their destiny given their vastly better net run rate (+0.239 vs -1.555).

The Aaron Finch-side will need to win their final two matches against Afghanistan and Ireland and hope for results to go their way in other matches.

Australia need England to drop points against New Zealand or Sri Lanka due to its poor net run rate.

After Phillips made 104 off 64 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, and shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell to lift New Zealand from 15-3 to 163/7,

Boult and Tim Southee reduced Sri Lanka to 8-4 in 3.3 overs. Though Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka threatened with some big hits, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 102 in 19.2 overs.

Read Also
Aus s NZ: Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner star as Kiwis thrash Aussies by 89 runs in T20 World Cup...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs SA, preview: Men in Blue face Proteas challenge with eye on consolidating top spot in T20...

Ind vs SA, preview: Men in Blue face Proteas challenge with eye on consolidating top spot in T20...

NZ vs SL: Kiwis' win over Lanka leaves Group 1 wide open; here's how teams are placed in T20 World...

NZ vs SL: Kiwis' win over Lanka leaves Group 1 wide open; here's how teams are placed in T20 World...

Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs SA, T20 World Cup match: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Ind vs SA T20 World Cup: Batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals who will open for Team India on Sunday

Ind vs SA T20 World Cup: Batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals who will open for Team India on Sunday

Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant gets special request from fan ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash

Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant gets special request from fan ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash