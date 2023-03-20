NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Strong wind makes ball drift away in Wellington, forces single end coverage; Watch

Broadcasters were forced to cover the second Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka from a single end on Day 4 due to high winds which blew across the Basin Reserve stadium on Monday.

The camera crew at one end had to step down from their positions forcing the single end coverage of the proceedings.

“For those watching at home, the @sparknzsport camera crew have had to come down from the camera tower at the Adelaide Road end of the Basin Reserve due to extremely high winds in Wellington,” the broadcaster said in a Tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The winds were so strong that one of the deliveries from off-spinner Michael Bracewell actually drifted away from the right-handed batter Prabath Jayasuriya instead coming into him.

A video of the wide delivery from Bracewell is going viral on social media in which the ball can be seen moving away in the air due to the wind. The on-field umpire was forced to call it a wide delivery.

This happened when Sri Lanka were 7 down for 338 in their second innings New Zealand skipper Tim Southee asked the visitors to follow on.

New Zealand eventually won the match by an innings and 58 runs to clinch the two-match series 2-0 after they bowled out Sri Lanka for 358. The Lankans had resumed the day at 113 for 2.

New Zealand completed their third test win in succession after claiming the thrilling series-opener by two wickets on the last ball in Christchurch and beating England by one run in another cliffhanger in Wellington.