NZ vs PAK, CWC 2023: Pakistan Beat New Zealand Via DLS In Rain-Marred Contest To Stay Alive Thanks To Fakhar Zaman 126*

Rain had the last laugh in Bengaluru on Saturday as Pakistan defeated New Zealand to keep their campaign alive in the ICC World Cup 2023. The result also helped South Africa join India as the second team in the semi-finals.

Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan are now locked in a four-way battle for the last two spots in the semis.

Chasing a revised target of 342 from 41 overs for victory, Pakistan reached 200 for 1 in 25.3 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings for the second time and no further play was possible after that.

Pakistan were declared the winners by 21 runs as they were ahead on the DLS par score before play was called off.

Fakhar Zaman's power-hitting stuns Black Caps

It was Fakhar Zaman who carried the team on his shoulders after the bowlers got thrashed by the New Zealand batters in the first innings.

Fakhar was unbeaten on 126 with 8 fours and 11 towering sixes as he displayed his full power and potential at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Fakhar joined forces with skipper Babar Azam to forge a 194-run partnership after Pakistan lost the early wicket of opener Abdullah Shafique for 4. Babar was not out on 66 off 63 balls when the match was called off.

Fakhar named Player of the Match

"We planned to see off first few overs, few times I got lucky and really enjoyed this innings. We know that every game is do or die for us.

"In team meeting, our management decided that we will play aggressively so we are playing with that mind and everybody was trying to score more runs. This is one of my best (century), I will always remember my 193 against South Africa but this is one of my best," Fakhar said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Record hundred by Rachin Ravindra

Earlier in the day, a brilliant third hundred of this World Cup by Rachin Ravindra and 95 on return from captain Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post a mammoth 401 for 6 in 50 overs after being put into bat by Babar Azam.

Ravindra scored 108 in just 94 balls with 15 fours and a sole six while Williamson, playing his first match since recovering from the finger fracture, hit 10 boundaries and a couple of maximum's during their 180-run stand for the second wicket.