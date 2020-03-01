NZ vs IND 2nd Test: Shami, Bumrah shine as Men in Blue bundle out Kiwis for 235

The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea on day two of the second Test here on Sunday.

Shami (4/81 in 23.1 overs) and Bumrah (3/62 in 22 overs) were brilliant throughout the second day and also got good support from Ravindra Jadeja (2/22 in 10 overs) as India now enjoy a slender seven-run lead.

The visitors had scored 242 in their first innings.

Jadeja took a stunning one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the useful ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson (49) and Neil Wagner (21) at the stroke of tea.

