NZ vs ENG 1st Test: England debut 'Bazball' in New Zealand before Stokes's sporting declaration on Day 1

NZ vs ENG: Put into bat, England raced to 325 for 9 before Ben Stokes made a sporting declaration and then reduced New Zealand to 37 for 3 on Day 1 of the Pink-Ball Test.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand cricket fans got a taste of the 'Bazball' approach from England on Day 1 of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Thursday as the visitors took the wind out of the hosts' sails thanks to swashbuckling performances from Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

Put into bat, England raced to 325 for 9 before Ben Stokes made a sporting declaration in the day-night contest and it worked wonders for them as New Zealand were reduced to 37 for 3 by the end of play in the final session.

The Duckett & Brooks show

Duckett smashed 84 off 68 balls with 14 fours while Brook remained not out on 89 off 81 balls with 15 boundaries and a six. Duckett and Ollie Pope added 99 off as many balls for the second wicket, helping England score 134 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first session.

The stand between Brooks and Ben Foakes (38) then ensured that England racked up another 145 runs in the second session, smacking down the hosts after they had rallied with three wickets.

Paceman Neil Wagner finished with 4-82 and captain Tim Southee (2-71) bowled with customary discipline but all four of New Zealand’s seamers conceded above five runs an over.

Kiwis struggle under lights

The home batsmen survived four overs of probing swing from James Anderson and Stuart Broad but Ollie Robinson struck with his third ball to remove Tom Latham for one, the opener caught by a diving Ollie Pope at short leg.

Anderson then had Conway edge straight to second slip but Zak Crawley put down the easiest of chances to reprieve the opener on nine.

Kane Williamson (6) was not so lucky, rapped on the pads by an Anderson ball that angled in. Umpire Aleem Dar ignored the lbw appeal but it was confirmed on review.

Crawley later made amends by catching Henry Nicholls for four to secure Anderson’s second wicket. Opener Devon Conway was 18 not out and nightwatchman Neil Wagner was on four, with Anderson grabbing two wickets and Ollie Robinson one.

It was an impressive display from the evergreen Anderson but earlier in the day it was the new boys starring.

England, who have won nine out of their last 10 tests, are bidding to win their first test series in New Zealand since 2008. (With agency inputs)

