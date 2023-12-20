NZ vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Soumya Sarkar Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 14-Year-Old Record But New Zealand Clinch Series

Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar hit his career-best ODI score of 169 off just 151 deliveries to help Bangladesh post 291 all out in 49.5 overs, breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old record during the second ODI match against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday.

The effort from the 30-year-old is the highest score by a Bangladesh men's player away from home in an ODI, and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand, passing Sachin Tendulkar's 163* against the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2009.

The total of 291 is also Bangladesh's highest ODI score in New Zealand.

Soumya Sarkar's record-breaking ton

Soumya's exhilarating knock that featured 22 boundaries and two maximums ended in the final over of the innings when he gave a catch to extra cover while trying to hit a William O'Rourke delivery for a boundary.

The left-hander's innings is now the second-best by a Bangladeshi in ODIs after Liton Das' 176 against Zimbabwe.

Century in vain as New Zealand take series

But Soumya's record-breaking knock was still not enough for Bangladesh to edge New Zealand as the hosts gunned down the target of 292 to win the match by 7 wickets.

The Black Caps rode on Henry Nicholls's 95 and 89 from opener Will Young to cross the finish line and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Rachin Ravindra (45), Tom Latham (34*) and Tom Blundell (24*) also made crucial contributions in New Zealand's victory.

Both teams will now head to Napier for the series-finale that will be played on December 23. They will then play a series of three T20 internationals on Dec 27, 29 and 31.