NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Disastrous Mix-Up Leads To Kane Williamson's Run-Out On Day 2

New Zealand's ace batter Kane Williamson became a victim of a disastrous mix-up that resulted in his run-out on day 2 of the opening Test against Australia in Wellington. The right-handed batter collided with his batting partner Will Young and failed to make it back in time at the non-striker's end.
The dismissal occurred in the 5th over of the innings as Williamson pushed a delivery from Mitchell Starc to mid-off. He ran for the single, but Will Young watched the fielder instead of Williamson and the two collided. Marnus Labuschagne seized the opportunity and affected a direct hit to catch the former New Zealand captain well short.
The wicket proved to be monumental for Pat Cummins and co. as Williamson has been in terrific form of late. The 33-year-old struck three centuries in 4 innings against South Africa, helping New Zealand register their first-ever series win over the Proteas.