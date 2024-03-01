NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Disastrous Mix-Up Leads To Kane Williamson's Run-Out On Day 2

Kane Williamson had to walk back for a duck. | (Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand's ace batter Kane Williamson became a victim of a disastrous mix-up that resulted in his run-out on day 2 of the opening Test against Australia in Wellington. The right-handed batter collided with his batting partner Will Young and failed to make it back in time at the non-striker's end.

The dismissal occurred in the 5th over of the innings as Williamson pushed a delivery from Mitchell Starc to mid-off. He ran for the single, but Will Young watched the fielder instead of Williamson and the two collided. Marnus Labuschagne seized the opportunity and affected a direct hit to catch the former New Zealand captain well short.

The pressure is on New Zealand after Kane Williamson was run out - the first time in a Test Match since 2012

The pressure is on New Zealand after Kane Williamson was run out - the first time in a Test Match since 2012

The wicket proved to be monumental for Pat Cummins and co. as Williamson has been in terrific form of late. The 33-year-old struck three centuries in 4 innings against South Africa, helping New Zealand register their first-ever series win over the Proteas.