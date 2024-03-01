NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Australia Well Ahead After New Zealand Collapse To Concede Massive Lead On Day 2

Australia vs New Zealand. | (Credits: Twitter)

Despite losing two vital wickets, Australia remain in complete command after day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The tourists were spearheaded by a record century-partnership between Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, followed by the Aussie pacers' relentless spell of bowling.

Australia resumed day 2 at 279-9 as the Kiwis would have hoped to keep them to less than 300. But they got a boundary in the very first over of day 2, with the No.11 Hazlewood also collecting a few timely ones. Green hit one each six from overs 91-93, while Hazlewood hit a couple of boundaries in the 95th over.

Australia's Cameron Green brings up his 7th Test Match half-century at a critical time for the Aussie side @BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/ZSdlScuBmc — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 29, 2024

Green also brought up his maiden 150+ score in the format with a maximum off Will O'Rourke and completed the 100-run partnership with Hazlewood with his 5th of the innings. Australia hammered over 100 runs in the opening session before Matt Henry separated them by getting the better of Hazlewood. It left Green stranded at 174, but he lifted their side to a daunting 383.

New Zealand lose half their side before 30 runs:

Australia's pace trio rattled the Kiwi batters as none of the top 5 crossed double-figures. Kane Williamson's dismissal will arguably be most frustrating for them as he collided with Will Young at the non-striker's end while taking a single. Glenn Phillips and Tom Blundell showed intent as counterattacked by hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

A change of tempo in Nathan Lyon's off-spin resulted in twin strikes, thwarting the hosts' attempt to recover. Phillips top-scored with 70, while Matt Henry was the final wicket to fall, having made 42, laced with 4 sixes.

Australia are all out after Matt Henry takes the wicket of Josh Hazlewood - his fifth wicket of the innings and bowling Australia out for 383 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/RDcfmciBod — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 1, 2024

Having conceded a 204-run lead, Tim Southee came out and dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne cheaply. However, the Kiwis could have their Trans-Tasman rivals three down if the captain himself had not shelled a catch on the final ball of the day.

With a 217-run lead already, Australia have a massive chance to bat the Black Caps out of the contest.