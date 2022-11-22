'NZ ripped off': Kiwi fans fume after India escape with a tie in rain-marred last T20 to win series 1-0

New Zealand cricket fans were left fuming after India vs New Zealand after the rain-affected third T20I ended in a tie via DLS method at the McClean Park on Tuesday.

With this tie, India clinched the three-match series 1-0.

The Hardik Pandya-led India had won the second T20I by 65 runs against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui after the first game between the two sides at Wellington was washed out without a ball bowled.

Chasing 161 to win, India were reeling at 75-4 in 9 overs with Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 18) and Deepak Hooda (9 not out off 9) when rain stopped play.

According to DLS, 76 would have been the winning score after 9 overs but they were 75 — the par score — so that game ended in a tie.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj (4-17) and Arshdeep Singh (4-37) produced the sensational bowling performances and scalped four wickets four wickets each to bowl out Black Caps for 160 despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips

Kiwi fans were left ruing what would have been a convincing win for the Kane Williams-led side.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions.

Cwc 2019 all over again. Absurdity given how light the drizzle was. Kim Cotton wtf. This is an entertainment sport. Will stop paying for it if soft Umps don't understand that it's not the same as red ball. Unless it's hammering down and unsafe the game should continue. Ripd off. — Outback (@OutbackLive) November 22, 2022

Why Nz boards choose this rainy schedule for this series ? — THEREDWINE (@THEREDWINE888) November 22, 2022

Whats the use of cricket game in Newzealand or Australia of 60% of match vanish bcz of Rain.

Its just waste of money, time and emotions of fans.



ICC shld wrk on this .#NZvsIND #T20I #INDvNZ #indvsnzlive — Vishoka M🇮🇳 (@Vishokha) November 22, 2022