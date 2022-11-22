e-Paper Get App
'NZ ripped off': Kiwi fans fume after India escape with a tie in rain-marred last T20 to win series 1-0

Updated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
New Zealand cricket fans were left fuming after India vs New Zealand after the rain-affected third T20I ended in a tie via DLS method at the McClean Park on Tuesday.

With this tie, India clinched the three-match series 1-0.

The Hardik Pandya-led India had won the second T20I by 65 runs against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui after the first game between the two sides at Wellington was washed out without a ball bowled.

Chasing 161 to win, India were reeling at 75-4 in 9 overs with Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 18) and Deepak Hooda (9 not out off 9) when rain stopped play.

According to DLS, 76 would have been the winning score after 9 overs but they were 75 — the par score — so that game ended in a tie.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj (4-17) and Arshdeep Singh (4-37) produced the sensational bowling performances and scalped four wickets four wickets each to bowl out Black Caps for 160 despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips

Kiwi fans were left ruing what would have been a convincing win for the Kane Williams-led side.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

Here are a few reactions.

