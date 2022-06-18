NSCI All India Snooker Open: Vishal Gehani stuns fancied Faisal Khan

Vishal Gehani scored a stunning 3-1 win against fancied Faisal Khan |

Mumbai: Vishal Gehani showed plenty of determination and adopted a clever tactical approach to overcome fancied Faisal Khan by snatching a well-deserved and hard-fought 3-1 (44-67, 58-53, 51-40, and 49-34) win in a third round phase-1 match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakh NSCI All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022, and played at the NSCI billiards hall.

Later, in an interesting match that went the distance, Karan Chugh after trailing 1-2 staged a grand recovery by winning last two frames against Jigar Shah and carved out a satisfying 3-2 (61-15, 32-54, 32-60, 72-40, and 58-24) victory.

In another match, which was a close contest, Babu Gaikwad held his nerves in the deciding frame to get the better of Varun Mody 3-2 (45-52, 62-02, 70-38, 43-63, and 60-51).

Experienced Sanjiv Bijlani also crashed out losing to Yash Babani in four frames. Bijlani started on a promising note winning the first frame, but Babani came up with a fighting approach and pocketed the next three frames on the trot to clinch a 3-1 (40-61, 59-39, 56-40, and 42-6) verdict.

Results: Yash Babani bt Sanjiv Bijlani 40-61, 59-39, 56-40, 42-6;

Aashit Pandya bt Manish Purbhia 55-26, 54-50, 60-20

Vishal Gehani bt Faisal Khan 44-67, 58-53, 51-40, 49-34;

Anil Sahani bt Abhay Doshi 46-21, 38-7, 62-13;

Ameya Sankhala bt Anup Takle 62-8, 68-39, 65-43;

Karan Chugh bt Jigar Shah 61-15, 32-54, 32-60, 72-40, 58-24;

Bapu Gaikwad bt Varun Mody 45-52, 62(35)-02, 70-38, 43-63, 60-51;

Sharad Rungta bt Ashish Gore 61-17, 61-18, 61-49;

Rahul Narang bt Siddhesh Khaitan 61(39)-23, 68(39)-0, 65-21;

Selven Samuel bt Kalpesh Mewada 66-14, 11-65, 48-38, 76-32.