NSCI All India Snooker Open: Steady Ajinkya Yelve blanks Rishab Panchamiya 4-0

Mumbai: Ajinkya Yelve played steadily and managed to overcome Rishab Panchamiya 3-0 in a second-round phase-1 match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakh NSCI All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022, and played at the NSCI billiards hall on Friday morning.

The NSCI billiards marker, Yelve, was cool and composed and with some calculated play he charged past the determined Panchamiya, winning in three closely contested frames at 54-41, 55-46, and 65-56.

Meanwhile, seasoned campaigners, Vishal Gehani and Amit Sapru both easily won their respective matches. Gehani got the better of Hargun Anand 3-0 (58-41, 57-41, and 61-17), while Sapru defeated Dhawal Karia 3-0 (52-34, 55-22, and 60-18).

In a keenly contested encounter, Kishore Laungani lost the first frame, but recovered to hand Siddharth Mody a 3-1 (15-57, 51-41, 59-37, and 46-44) victory.

Darshan Shah and Bhavesh Jain, both also enjoyed smooth sailing comfortably winning their matches. Shah was in complete control against Prabhat Shukla and quickly wrapped up the match winning 3-0 (59-4, 61-22, and 59-21), while Jain stormed past Obed Kureshi pulling off a 3-0 (53-11, 66-27, and 61-24) victory.

Later, in a low scoring encounter, Aakash Israni prevailed over Pheroz Desai 3-0 (37-10, 35-32, and 63-20).

Results: Siddesh Khaitan bt Suresh Sawant 56-26, 64-23, 55-33;

Darshan Shah bt Prabhat Shukla 59-4, 61-22, 59-21;

Kishore Laungani bt Siddharth Mody 15-57, 51-41, 59-37, 46-44;

Bhavesh Jain bt Obed Kureshi 53-11, 66-27, 61-24;

Vishal Gehani bt Hargun Anand 58-41, 57-41, 61-17;

Amit Sapru bt Dhawal Karia 52-34, 55-22, 60-18;

Sumit Saldulkar bt Manish Adnani 67- 52, 24-51, 60-9, 57-22;

Ajinkya Yelve bt Rishab Panchamiya 54-41, 55-46, 65-56;

Aakash Israni bt Pheroz Desai 37-10, 35-32, 63-20.