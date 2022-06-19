NSCI All India Snooker Open: Rovin D’Souza, Aditya Agarwal on a roll

Aditya Agrawal also had a good day rolling in breaks of 46 and 53 points |

Mumbai: Rovin D’Souza was in good potting form and compiled a high break of 82 points and went on to prevail over Sharad Rungta 3-1 (52-65, 63-62, 71-16, and 113-19) in a second round phase-1 match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakh NSCI All India Snooker Open ‘Baulkline’ 2022, and played at the NSCI billiards hall.

Besides the top break of 82 in the fourth, Rovin other notable efforts was 42 in the first frame which he lost, 23 and 31 in the next two frames.

Aditya Agrawal was also on a roll and constructed breaks of 46 and 53 in the second frame to outshine Babu Gaikwad racing to a smooth 3-0 (65-12, 99(46,53)-00, and 79-14) victory.

Meanwhile, in a second-round match of fluctuating fortunes, Darshan Shah showed tremendous fighting qualities and managed to overcome Karan Chugh 3-2 (48-36, 14-71, 56-41, 26-63, and 45-15) to advance to the next round.

In another exciting and closely contested encounter, Saumil Karkera who trailed 1-2 produced a solid fight back by winning the fourth and fifth frames to get the better of Ameya Sankhala 3-2 (23-54, 60-49, 60-61, 47-26, and 47-35) victory.

In one-sided matches, Jay Patil blanked Ved Prakash Singh 3-0 (59-33, 56-44, and 79-15) and Abhishek Darge breezed past Ish Bawa also winning 3-0 (59-52, 58-40, and 51-43).

Results: Rovin D’Souza bt Sharad Rungta 52(42)-65(22), 63(23)-62, 71(31)-16, 113(82)-19;

Jay Patil bt Ved Prakash Singh 59-33, 56-44, 79-15;

Saumil Karkera bt Ameya Sankhala 23-54, 60-49, 60-61, 47-26, 47-35;

Abhishek Darge bt Ish Bawa 59-52, 58-40, 51-43;

Darshan Shah bt Karan Chugh 48-36, 14-71, 56-41, 26-63, 45-15.