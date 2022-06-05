NSCI All-India snooker offers Rs 6.4 lakh as prize-money

Mumbai: The cream of Indian snooker players from across the country will be competing for the top honours in the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised Rs 6.4 lakhs prize-money NSCI All India Snooker Open Baulk Line 2022, which is set to commence at the NSCI billiards hall from June 15 to July 2, 2022.

This tournament, which offers one the richest prize-money in the country, will be played in two phases. The initial phase will be the Qualifying Round (knockout basis) to be played from June 15 and the final on June 26. The second phase, Main Draw, will commence from June 27.

The 16 qualifiers from the first phase will be joined by 16 leading snooker players, including the top-8 Indian players, as per the National rankings, in the Main Draw, to be played on a league-cum-knockout format. The 32-players would be divided into 8 groups of 4 players each and play on a round-robin basis from June 27 to 29. The top two players from each group will progress to the pre-quarter-finals. The pre-quarters and quarter-finals are scheduled to be played on June 30, while the semi-finals will be played on July 1 and the grand finale on July 2.

The ultimate champion stands to earn a whopping purse of Rs 2 lakhs, while the runner-up will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while two losing semi-finalists would receive a cash award of Rs 35,000 each. The losing quarter-finalists and pre-quarter-finalists will also receive cash prizes.

The qualifying round winner and runner-up will pocket a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively, while losing semi-finalists, quarter-finalists and pre-quarter-finalists would all receive cash awards.