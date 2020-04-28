NRL star Nathan Cleary pictured with five women at his home amid lockdown restrictions

Yet another National Rugby League player has landed in hot waters for breaching the COVID-19 lockdown rule.

One of the biggest stars, Nathan Cleary was pictured with five women as his residence, thus failing to observe social distancing guidelines.

The 22-year-old is likely to be fined by the police.

The club said in a statement: "Penrith Panthers acknowledges the photos of Nathan Cleary being shared by the media in regards to social distancing regulations.

“The club was first made aware of the photos on Tuesday morning and immediately forwarded them to the NRL.

“The matter is now in the hands of the NRL and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Cleary issued an apology: "I just want to apologise as a role model in the community, I know it’s not good enough.

“They’re my sister’s friends, they were drinking down the road on the street, they came by and popped in and said they were just waiting for an Uber to someone else’s house.

“Obviously in the time that they were here, there was a photo taken.

“I had no idea about it until this morning. It would have been no longer than ten minutes. I shouldn’t have done it. I stuffed up.”