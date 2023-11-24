'Now Is The Right Time': Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Announces International Retirement

Imad Wasim. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Out-of-favour Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. The veteran cricketer took to X and issued a lengthy statement to announce his decision to quit international cricket, thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his friends and family for all the support. Wasim is likely to continue playing at the franchise level.

Wasim, who has played only limited-overs cricket, made his debut in 2015, and has starred in 55 T20Is and 66 ODIs. The 34-year-old has collected 44 ODI wickets and 65 T20I scalps, having played last earlier this year against New Zealand. The two formats has also seen him muster 6 half-centuries.

The veteran took to X and wrote that he has thought plenty about his international career and came to the conclusion that this feels the right time to call it a day, especially with the change of guard following.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel."

"I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career" - Imad Wasim

The spin-bowling all-rounder concluded by thanking the fans as he turns to the next stage of his career, adding:

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage."

Thank you @simadwasim for your services to Pakistan cricket over the years. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavours 🙌 https://t.co/lFlkpOvnxU pic.twitter.com/5rjAX7bIVS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 24, 2023

Imad also captained Pakistan twice, but lost both the matches.