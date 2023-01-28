Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 final: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Melbourne: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023 at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Djokovic produced a scintillating performance to prevail over Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 and book a summit clash. The Serbian is on the brink of a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

The Serb superstar prevailed over the American in a match spanning two hours and 20 minutes. Tsitsipas previously defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3. Sunday's championship clash at the Rod Laver Arena will also decide the new No.1 in ATP men's rankings. The new Australian Open champion will replace Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz as the men's No.1 in the new rankings that are to be published on Monday.

When: January 29, 2023

Where to Watch: Sony Sports Ten 5 (English) & Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 2:00 pm IST onwards

