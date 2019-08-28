Novak Djokovic rolls at US Open as Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova survive

New York: Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the second round of the US Open while French Open champion Ashleigh Barty and third seed Karolina Pliskova struggled but advanced.

Serbian star Djokovic, who has won four of the past five Grand Slam singles titles, dispatched Spain's 76th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

"Getting out of the blocks, it takes time for you to feel comfortable on the court," Djokovic said. "Later in the sets I was able to take advantage in the big moments and move on and that's what's important."

Djokovic, trying to become the first back-to-back US Open winner since Roger Federer won from 2004-2008, will next face either American Sam Querrey or Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero.

"I'm quite pleased with my performance and looking forward to the next one," Djokovic said.