Novak Djokovic loses chance to defend Australian Open title as court upholds deportation

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has lost his appeal against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa for a second time, reports stated.

According to a report from Mirror UK, the decision likely means that Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported. The ruling puts an end to the Serbian's hopes of being able to play at the Australian Open.

According to news agency AP, the minister cancelled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic's presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and "good order" of the Australian public and "may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia."

The top-ranked tennis star's visa was earlier cancelled on January 6 at Melbourne's airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022 after a border official decided that he didn't qualify for a medical exemption from Australia's rules for unvaccinated visitors.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:34 PM IST