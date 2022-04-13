Novak Djokovic crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters, loses to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed to a three-set defeat in only his fourth match of the season, falling 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.
The 20-times Grand Slam champion endured a tough start to the year as he was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country for being unvaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic struggled to find his range early in the contest as Spaniard Davidovich Fokina raced to a 4-1 lead before taking the opening set on Court Rainier III.
The world number 46 grabbed an early break in the second set to go up 3-0 but Djokovic, who only played three matches in Dubai ahead of the Masters 1000 event in Monaco, battled back before overcoming issues with a wobbly serve to level the contest following a tight tiebreak.
Fokina then raised his game in the decider, preying on mistakes made by a tiring Djokovic and completed the victory as the Serb found the net.
