Novak Djokovic crashes out of Monte Carlo Masters, loses to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed to a three-set defeat in only his fourth match of the season, falling 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic | Photo: AFP

The 20-times Grand Slam champion endured a tough start to the year as he was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country for being unvaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic struggled to find his range early in the contest as Spaniard Davidovich Fokina raced to a 4-1 lead before taking the opening set on Court Rainier III.

The world number 46 grabbed an early break in the second set to go up 3-0 but Djokovic, who only played three matches in Dubai ahead of the Masters 1000 event in Monaco, battled back before overcoming issues with a wobbly serve to level the contest following a tight tiebreak.

Fokina then raised his game in the decider, preying on mistakes made by a tiring Djokovic and completed the victory as the Serb found the net.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Andrew McDonald confirmed as Australia coach thanks to impressive victorious Test tour of Pakistan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 09:18 AM IST