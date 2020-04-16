Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in action on Friday?

Tennis greats Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have given the fans something to look forward to amid the global lockdown due to COVID-19.

The duo have decided to come together live on Instagram for an interactive session with fans on Friday.

“Andy Murray and I will be doing IG Live together at 7 pm CEST this Friday. Tell your quarantine roommates, tell mum and dad, tell all your friends. We’ll pick a few questions to answer about our careers and history ever since we met as kids,” Novak Djokovic announced. “Comment with your questions below and join us for the most exciting Friday night plans we’ll have all month."

Following Djokovic's announcement, Murray posted for his fanbase: “Novak Djokovic and I are getting together this Friday over on Instagram and will be going live at 6 PM BST to answer some of your questions. We’ll pick a few questions ahead of the Live, so get your questions below and see you on Friday!”