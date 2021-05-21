Nothing official about rescheduling: ECB denies receiving a request from BCCI for revamping Test series to create a window for IPL

Mumbai: The cricket governing board of England, the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made any official request regarding the rescheduling of the Test series between the two nations.

This was after media reports had emerged suggesting that the BCCI has requested ECB to reschedule the Test series in order to accommodate the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. However, ECB has dismissed the reports of BCCI approaching the ECB with a request to rearrange the original Test schedule.

With another 31 matches pending in the IPL this year, it is given to understand, that BCCI who run the cash-rich league were looking for an opening to complete the league.

The media in England reported about a possible approach from the BCCI to advance the first Test, starting August 4, by a week so that the remaining matches of the IPL could be held.

However, the ECB said they plan to follow the original schedule since their Indian counterparts have not yet made any official request for a change.

The BCCI stands to lose revenues to the tune crore of Rupees if the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is not completed.

This year's edition was postponed recently when COVID-19 cases were reported inside the bio-bubble for the League.

Former England captain and renowned cricket writer Michael Atherton wrore in his column for 'The Times' that the BCCI has enquired about the possibility of moving the final Test of the English summer to make room to complete the postponed IPL.

When approached, a BCCI source said the Board is certainly exploring options but the ECB has not been approached officially.

The Test series as of now is scheduled to conclude at the Old Trafford. The fifth Test will begin on September 10. The game match is expected to attract big crowd and the Lancashire county has already started selling the tickets.

If India make a formal request, the ECB will have to tweak the window for their ambitious project 'The Hundred' along with limited overs series against Pakistan. Pakistan beging their tour from July 8 to 20 which is followed by The Hundred between July 23 and August 22.