'Nothing better in sport': England bowlers excite Sourav Ganguly on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand

England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad | Pic: Twitter

Former India captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly appeared pleased over the way the ball swung on Day One of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s in London on Thursday, June 2.

Ganguly tweeted a TV grab of the wicket of Kiwi batsman Tom Latham off the delivery of England pacer James Anderson as the ball swung and nicked the outside edge to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow

He captioned the video: “How fresh this is. Red ball swinging start of a Test match, nothing better in sport with cricket in whites... the morning of a Test.”

Earlier, NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat in Ben Stokes' first Test as England skipper.

Stokes said he wanted his side to 'feel free'.

Stokes has taken over as captain from Joe Root, with England on a woeful run of one win in 17 Tests.

"I just want everyone to feel free under my captaincy," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stokes as saying.

"Obviously there has been talked around the word 'reset', which is something I don't particularly like. I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas for this Test team going forward," he added.

"We have got so much experience in that dressing room, with myself, Joe, Broady, Jimmy, Jonny [Bairstow], and at the other end we've younger lads with inexperience, but this is our time. We are going to dictate how things go, going forward. There is nothing on this blank canvas. Everyone is starting fresh now, whether you are Matt Potts or Stuart Broad or Jimmy Anderson," Stokes added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)