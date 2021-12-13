Nothing against Lovlina Borgohain, just wanted a fair trial, says boxer Arundhati Choudhary

World Youth champion boxer Arundhati Choudhary, who had approached court against selection of Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain in India squad for the Women's World Championships, has said that she has nothing personal against her compatriot and just wanted a trial before the big event.

The 19-year-old boxer had moved the Delhi High Court against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) after the federation made an exception to pick Tokyo Olympics medalist Lovlina directly in 70kg for the World Championships, without any trial.

Arundhati objected to the selection and challenged the federation's decision in court. However, BFI later told the court that fresh trials are required to be conducted for the championship as the tournament, scheduled to be held in Istanbul, has been postponed from December this year to May 2022, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

This has provided a ray of hope for the Kota boxer. "Phew, a bit relaxed!" That was the first reaction from Arundhati, when she came to know that she would get "a fair chance" now.

Speaking to IANS, the boxer said that she is really up for the challenge and has been preparing for it rigorously.

"Yeah, I wanted to have a trial and for that I moved court. I don't know about the dates (for the trials) but whenever, it will take place, I would be given a fair chance, for which I am really happy," an elated boxer said.

Asked if she ever spoke to Lovlina about this, the boxer said, "No, I didn't speak to her. I have great regard for her. She made India proud. I just wanted a trial and that's it. Nothing personal sort of with Lovlina or anybody."

Arundhati, a strong-willed person who is constantly thriving and conquering in the combat sport of boxing has made India proud by winning gold at AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships 2021.

A three-time gold-medal winner at the Khelo India Games, she has successfully climbed the success ladder in a short span of time. Her skills and extensive training have led her to bag gold in 60kg, 66kg and 69kg at different national international tournaments.

Her successful performances got noticed by the boxing fans globally which got her the title of 'Best Asian Junior Women Boxer' in 2018. She became the World Youth Champion in 2021 and senior National Champion in October 2021.

Arundhati this year won the senior national title too. "It was a great achievement for me at the senior level. I also won the Best Asian Boxer award. I just love boxing and my dream is to make India proud at the international level," she said.

The young pugilist hails from Kota, Rajasthan and was always active in sports during her school days. She used to play basketball at the state level but switched to boxing at the age of 15 on the insistence of her father who wanted her to excel in individual sports.

She was good in studies too and initially, her father wanted her to focus on studies only but started supporting her when she joined boxing. It wasn't easy for her in the beginning as there was a dearth of boxing academies in Rajasthan and she learnt the basics of boxing from Wushu coach in Kota.

"I used to beat the boys in school and my parents then asked me take up the sport," laughed Arundhati. "My brother and sister are into studies and I opted for sports. And I have got all the support from my family in this regard."

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 06:53 PM IST