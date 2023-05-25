'Not understood this..': Sunil Gavaskar disagrees with Naveen ul Haq's shut-out-the-noise celebration

In a disappointing turn of events, the Lucknow Super Giants' journey in the IPL 2023 came to an end following an 81-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match held in Chennai on Wednesday. Despite their efforts to chase down a competitive target of 183 runs, LSG fell significantly short, with none of their batters managing to make a significant impact. However, amidst this defeat, there was a glimmer of hope for LSG in the form of their pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who impressed with a four-wicket haul. Naveen's exceptional performance included dismissing prominent players like Rohit Sharma and Camron Green. His unique celebration, known as the shut-out-the-noise celebration, gained considerable attention and became viral on social media. The celebration even garnered a reaction from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Can't comprehend celebration, Gavaskar teaches the way

"Brilliant, terrific delivery. This delivery was 105, while the previous one was 133. It was so deceptive. And then he celebrates, but I have not understood this celebration," Sunil Gavaskar said on-air on Star Sports after Naveen took the wicket of Cameroon Green.

Naveen has been making headlines recently, not only for his exceptional performance but also due to an altercation he had with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli. This incident occurred following Naveen's celebratory moment.

"He has had issues with the crowd. You should celebrate by chucking your ears. This is the time he has got a wicket. He has got to listen to the applause. When somebody scores a hundred also, don't chuck your ears. Listen to the applause, chuck your hand behind the ears and say 'hello, now can I hear you?'. That's how the celebration should be. That's old me saying this, by the way," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Mumbai thump Lucknow

Speaking of the game, Mumbai Indians secured a resounding victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, winning by a margin of 81 runs. Mumbai Indians will now face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on Friday in Ahmedabad, where the winner will earn the opportunity to compete against the Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Choosing to bat first, the Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 183 runs, scoring 182 for 8 in their allotted overs. Cameron Green emerged as the top-scorer for MI, contributing a quickfire 41 off just 23 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav made a valuable 33 off 20 deliveries.

Among the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers, Naveen-ul-Haq performed exceptionally well, taking four wickets for 38 runs, while Yash Thakur also made a significant impact by claiming three wickets. However, despite their efforts, LSG's chase faltered as they were eventually bowled out for 101 runs in 16.3 overs.

Marcus Stoinis was the highest scorer for LSG, managing 40 runs off 27 balls. Unfortunately, none of his fellow batsmen were able to make a substantial contribution to the team's total. Akash Madhwal stood out as the standout bowler for the Mumbai Indians, claiming an impressive five-wicket haul for just five runs in 3.3 overs, making him MI's best performer with the ball.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34). Lucknow Super Giants: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Marcus Stoinis 40; Akash Madhwal 5/5)