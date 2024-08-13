'Not Thinking About It Right Now': Manu Bhaker's Father Clarifies On Marriage Rumours Between His Daughter & Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Amid media and netizens' speculations about the marriage between two of India's most renowned athletes Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker, the latter's father has opened up on the same. Manu Bhaker's father Ram Kishan clarified that they are not even thinking of her marriage right now, given her tender age.

The speculations gave way due to the conversation between Neeraj and Manu Bhaker's mother as a video of the same went viral on social media. The video prompted fans to form an idea that Manu's mother was convincing the track and field athlete to marry her daughter. Yet another video surfaced on social media where Neeraj and Manu had been spotted talking to one another.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ram Kishan stated:

"Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. We are not thinking about it right now. Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son."

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good" - Neeraj Chopra on Vinesh Phogat

With the controversy around Vinesh Phogat capturing the athletes' minds globally, Neeraj hopes the wrestler gets a medal, regardless of what the verdict from Court of Arbitration from Sport (CAS) is. He said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart. Today people might say that she is our champion but, I feel till the time one is not on the podium they will forget after a few days. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country."