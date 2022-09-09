'Not my god anymore': Netizens upset after Sachin Tendulkar fails to tweet on Virat Kohli's 71st century

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar | Photo: Twitter

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96.

Tendulkar tweeted a post condoling Her Majesty’s death and said that he had the opportunity to meet her in person.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. I had the opportunity to meet her in person on a number of occasions, and the love & respect that people had for her was heartening to see. My deepest condolences to her family and dear ones."

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 9, 2022

However, Virat Kohli fans hit out at the Master Blaster for not reacting to the star batsman’s 71st international century that came against Afghanistan on the same night.

After an extended period of nearly three years, Kohli on Thursday ended the wait for the magical three-figure mark, slamming his 71st international hundred and his first in T20Is during his team's game against Afghanistan in Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli, who last scored an international century in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019, ended the drought after 1020 days.

Wishes poured in from all the quarters for Virat as not just his fans but former cricketers, experts, and other celebrities also hugely awaited his 71st international ton.

But with Tendulkar not tweeting about Kohli, left fans upset with many saying he can tweet on Queen Elizabeth II's death but could not find time to tweet on Virat.

Here are a few reactions



