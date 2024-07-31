'Not Here': Virat Kohli Snaps At Spectator For Calling Him 'Chokli' During Practice Session; VIDEO

Former India captain Virat Kohli was not impressed with a spectator who called him "Chokli" while filming his training session in Colombo on Wednesday.

Kohli was shadow practicing with his bat when the fan started chanting 'Chokli...Chokli'. The word was invented by netizens on social media as a way to criticise Kohli for his low strike rate in white-ball cricket.

The 35-year-old immediately turned around and said, "Not here". Spectators often tease Kohli at the cricket grounds in India with this term whenever he comes to field near the boundary lines after not scoring much with the bat.

Kohli will be in action after more than a month this week when India take on Sri Lanka in the 3-ODI series starting August 2. All three ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India swept the T20Is 3-0 after a Super Over win in the last match at Pallekele on Tuesday night. Rohit Sharma's ODI team will be expected to do the same under new coach Gautam Gambhir.

This will be the first time Rohit and Gambhir will be working together as captain and coach of Team India. Both Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is after India clinched the World Cup on June 29, following their win over South Africa in the final in Barbados.