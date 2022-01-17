e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

‘Not desperate to be the GOAT’: Rafael Nadal shuts down debate after opening round victory at Australian Open

FPJ Web Desk
Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Spaniard Rafael Nadal’s quest to be the first men’s player to win 21 Grand Slams was on track after he beat Marcos Giron in straight sets in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Being the only player in the Big 3 to be playing at the Australian Open, Nadal was asked about the GOAT debate featuring two of his biggest rivals -Djokovic and Federer alongside him.

“I understand that ‘GOAT’ movie you are all creating, but I live my day by day, my concerns, that are different from being the GOAT. I’m happy with my career. I’m not desperate to be the one, to be the GOAT. If it happens, happens. My future doesn’t depend on that,” replied Nadal.

