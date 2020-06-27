Norwich City vs Manchester United: Where and when to watch the FA Cup fixture live in India

While Premier League's crown is secured by Liverpool, Manchester United will aim to advance to the next round of the FA Cup when they take on Norwich City in the quarter-finals fixture of the domestic cup.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have gained momentum from their previous encounter against Sheffield United in which Frenchman Anthony Martial bagged himself a hat-trick. It was United's first ever hattrick in the league in seven years with their last being in 2013, thanks to Robin van Persie.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are other giants of England that are still in the tournament.

Arsenal will face Sheffield and Chelsea will take on Leicester City. Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Newcastle United away from home.

Here are all the details about Norwich City vs Manchester United.

When will the Norwich City vs Manchester United take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Where will the Norwich City vs Manchester United match take place?

The match will take place at Carrow Road.

What time will the Norwich City vs Manchester United match begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Norwich City vs Manchester United match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Norwich City vs Manchester United match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on SonyLIV.