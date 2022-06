Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in a thrilling armageddon in round five of Norway Chess on Monday to remain in top position.

Meanwhile, All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Sunday said it supports five-time world champion Anand's candidature for the position of world body's (FIDE) Deputy President. Anand will be contesting for the post as part of incumbent FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich's team.