North East Olympic Games: All you need to know about the event involving northeastern states

The North East Olympic Games is an expression of solidarity by the northeastern states of the country

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
North East Olympic Association (NEOA) in partnership with the Meghalaya government is slated to host the 2nd edition of the North East Olympic Games from November 10-16 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Elite athletes participate

Elite athletes from the 8 northeastern states participate in various sporting disciplines. The objective of organising the games is to encourage greater youth participation in sporting activities with an aim to discover talent for higher level and international competitions at an early stage.

On path of revival

The second edition is a revival of the Games which is expected to feature around 3,000 athletes from the eight northeastern states (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura) of the country.

A competition includes 18 disciplines—archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, wushu, cycling, golf, weightlifting, and wrestling.

The first edition of the North East Olympic Games was organised in October 2018 with over 12 disciplines; owing to the outbreak of the pandemic the subsequent editions could not be hosted.

