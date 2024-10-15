 'Normal Is Boring': Manu Bhaker Showcases Her Dazzling Ramp Walk In Lakme Fashion Week; Video
Manu Bhaker has become a household after winning two Olympic bronze medals this year.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Manu Bhaker. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker had recently participated in the Lakme fashion week and has uploaded a video of the ravishing ramp walk she had performed in the same. The youngster took to X and uploaded the video with the caption, "From the shooting lanes to fashion ramp walk, its just a break for me. I loved it. Normal is boring."

The 22-year-old has certainly become a household name ever since she won two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics 2024. She clinched an individual bronze in the 10m Air Pistol event, proving to be the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal in the shooting category. She clinched another bronze in the mixed 10m Air Pistol event along with Sarabjot Singh.

"I will be back for the training in November and to the match maybe by next year" - Manu Bhaker

During a recent interaction with the media, Bhaker claimed that she will follow all the action regularly, but will mark her return to matches only next year. She elaborated, as quoted by ANI News:

"I will be back for the training in November and to the match maybe by next year. I will follow all the action thoroughly. But my eyes will be on 10 metres event, the 25 metres event and the pistol events, since I am a pistol shooter. I do feel like competing. But before Olympics, my coach had told me to take three months off since I was facing injuries due to pistol recoil."

